Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson breaks Eddie Lacy's career rushing record

Dutchtown running back Dylan Samson only needed 30 yards to break former Griffin and NFL star Eddie Lacey's career school rushing record. And he didn't just break it, but he shattered it, also breaking the school's single game rushing record with 287 yards.

"It was it was cool, you know. I realized how big it was until the next day, and everybody like on media, social media, people congratulating me. But I mean, it was definitely good. Like I always looked up to him just for the fact that he came to Dutchtown," Sampson said.

Eddie Lacy couldn't make the game, but he made sure he congratulated Samson via social media.

Samson grew up watching Dutchtown football as his older brothers, Austin and Justin, played for the Griffins.

"First of all, when my brother is the reason why I wear this number (21). But he was one of my brothers. They play defensive back though, but I was always inspired by them as a little kid coming here watching, you know, watching them play when Landon Collins and Eric Reid and all that were here," Sampson said. "So I mean, you're trying to win games. Get in the playoffs, get back to that high status like they were back then. Hopefully, trying to bring a state championship to this team."

Colleges across the country are calling Samson, hoping he will decommit from Tennessee and come play for their school. But right now, Dylan says he's committed to being a Volunteer.