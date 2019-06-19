78°
Latest Weather Blog
Dive-bombing bird toys with cat outside Denham Springs home
Related Story
DENHAM SPRINGS - A front door security camera captured a slapstick encounter between a feline and a playful bird in a quiet neighborhood.
The surveillance video system was activated by a "disturbance" by the front door of the Denham Springs home. Video shared by Ring Security Cameras shows a cat lounging around just outside the house as a bird swoops into view.
The bird seemingly pesters the cat until it finally decides to get up and away from the flying menace. However, the bird gives the cat one last peck on his rear as he scampers out of view.
You can watch the full video here.
News
DENHAM SPRINGS - A front door security camera captured a slapstick encounter between a feline and a playful bird in... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Many look for alternatives to EBR school cuts
-
'They don't tell us what's going on;' Disgruntled Republic Services employee voices...
-
Stroke survivors using art therapy to regain motor skills, ease anxiety
-
City officials cracking down on unpaid traffic tickets in New Roads
-
State halts Medicaid payments to detox center, leaving void for thousands
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field