WATCH: Dive-bombing bird toys with cat outside Denham Springs home
DENHAM SPRINGS - A front door security camera captured a slapstick encounter between a feline and a playful bird in a quiet neighborhood.
The surveillance video system was activated by a "disturbance" by the front door of the Denham Springs home. Video shared by Ring Security Cameras shows a cat lounging around just outside the house as a bird swoops into view.
The bird seemingly pesters the cat until it finally decides to get up and away from the flying menace. However, the bird gives the cat one last peck on his rear as he scampers out of view.
You can watch the full video here.
