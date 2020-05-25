85°
Deputies search for missing trailer; last seen at Central church
CENTRAL - The City of Central is asking for assistance in locating a camp trailer owned by the Boy Scouts of America Troop 13.
The trailer was stolen earlier this week when it was stationed at Blackwater United Methodist, an affiliate of the BSA-Troop 13. Inside the trailer is gear that the boys and girls from Troop 13 fundraised for themselves, so that they can go camping and earn their badges.
The trailer is 16 feet long, black with gold lettering, and has the BSA emblem on it.
Anyone who locates this trailer is urged to contact the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Department.
