December 8, 2018 Forecast

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: There is a chance for a rogue drizzle tonight, but it will be rather slim. Clouds will be lingering overnight, as winds will stay elevated from 5 to 15 mph from the northwest. This will bring cooler air into the region, with overnight lows dropping to around 41°. Clouds will actually keep temperatures slightly warmer than they should be as we proceed into Sunday, but highs will struggle to break into the 50s through the afternoon hours. Clouds will begin to break through the early evening, allowing for temperatures to plummet into the mid-30s Sunday night.

Up Next: High pressure slowly moves in at the tail end of the weekend, bringing sunny skies back in the forecast on Monday. Clear skies will continue through Wednesday, before showers return late Thursday and Friday morning. A couple of cold nights ahead, with lows nearing freezing Sunday and Monday night.

THE EXPLANATION:

The low pressure system that brought us substantial rainfall through Saturday afternoon will slowly continue east along the Gulf coast through the remainder of the weekend. This slow speed associated with this system, will keep skies mostly cloudy through the majority of the day on Sunday. It finally breaks into the Atlantic along the Georgia Coast late Sunday, which will finally allow clouds to break heading through the evening hours and overnight into Monday. Skies will stay clear through the beginning part of the workweek, as high pressure moves in from our northwest. This high is also bringing with it cool air, allowing for highs to stay confined into the mid-50s, and lows in the low-to-mid-30s Sunday through Tuesday. Our next cold front will be approaching on Thursday, bumping high temperatures up near 70°, but showers will return Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. This system late in the week should not be a wash out, and currently has little chance of being severe.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.