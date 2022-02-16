Construction of new Intracoastal Bridge set to begin in April

PORT ALLEN - Workers will soon begin construction on a replacement for the well-worn Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge.

“This bridge was built back in the 1960s so it’s really outlived its useful life and we spend a lot of time and money on repairs and it can be quite an inconvenience for our travelers on the west side of the river," Rodney Mallett with DOTD said.

The Department of Transportation and Development said drivers can expect to see work along LA-1 starting in early April. The new bridge will be built alongside the existing structure, which has been plagued by issues and safety concerns in recent years.

The $57.7 million project will replace the current southbound bridge with three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders, while the new northbound bridge will have new shoulders with two lanes and a barrier-separated exit lane leading to I-10 east.

Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge once it's complete.

Transportation officials are limiting temporary lane closures from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. for "the duration of a single day" during the construction process.

“Any lane closures we’re gonna have during this project will be minimal and done during off-peak hours," Mallett said.

The first phase of the project should wrap in 2023, with completion slated for 2026.