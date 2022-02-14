Construction of new Intracoastal Bridge set to begin in April

PORT ALLEN - Workers will soon begin construction on a replacement for the well-worn Intracoastal Bridge in West Baton Rouge.

The Department of Transportation and Development said drivers can expect to see work along LA 1 starting in early April. DOTD said the new bridge will be built alongside the existing structure, which has been plagued by issues and safety concerns in recent years.

The $57.7 million project will replace the current southbound bridge with three 12-foot lanes and 10-foot shoulders, while the new northbound bridge will have new shoulders with two lanes and a barrier-separated exit lane leading to I-10 east.

Traffic will be shifted onto the new bridge once it's complete.

Transportation officials are limiting temporary lane closures from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m. for "the duration of a single day" during the construction process.

The first phase of the project should wrap in 2023, with completion slated for 2026.