City of Walker celebrates Independence Day

WALKER - Despite the rain and COVID-19, the 4th of July celebration at Sidney Hutchinson in Walker still went on as scheduled.

The park holds about 30,000 people, but only 200 up for the fire works show, so there was no problem with social distancing.

The Mayor of Walker says this event was too important for the city to cancel.

"Things are pretty tough in our country right now. This event means a lot to a lot of people ," said Jimmy Watson, Mayor of the City of Walker.

The families who decided to come out said the place is safe enough for their kids.

"We keep our distance. We always keep our distance. When we go to a store or any place enclosed, we always wear our masks," Dwayne Whitaker said.

The City of Walker's fireworks show has been going on for more than 20 years, with this year being a success.