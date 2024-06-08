Latest Weather Blog
Central head-on crash killed 3 when driver hit truck hauling 3,000 pounds of dirt
CENTRAL — A crash that killed three people along Magnolia Bridge Road occurred when the driver crossed the center line and struck a truck hauling 1½ tons of dirt, Central police said Wednesday.
The dead from Tuesday's crash were identified as Johnnie Parker, 33, and Tiffany Miller, 39, of Walker; and Amanda Graham, 32, of Denham Springs. Parker was driving and Miller was a front-seat passenger. Graham was in the back seat. Two others in the vehicle were taken to hospitals with moderate to severe injuries.
Toxicology results are pending from the drivers involved.
The crash occurred along Magnolia Bridge Road near its intersection with Wax Road about 4 p.m. Tuesday. After Parker's car struck the truck, it left the road and flipped. AirMed units were summoned to the scene but then canceled.
