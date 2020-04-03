Broadmoor United Methodist Church targeted by arsonist, authorities investigate

BATON ROUGE - A local church was damaged during a fire set by an arsonist early Wednesday morning.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to Broadmoor United Methodist Church on Mollylea Drive shortly after midnight.

Upon arriving, first responders saw flames coming from the Scout Hut building, a structure not attached to the church's main building that's used as a Boy's & Girl's scout building.

This is what's left of a Scout Hut at Broadmoor United Methodist Chruch after an overnight Arson fire. They say thousands of boys and girls scouts have gone through this building over a span of 50+ years. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/oIUqOIjkvn — Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 1, 2020

Though the small building was fully engulfed in flames, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze in nearly ten minutes.

The incident did not result in any injuries, but the building, which had been assessed at $70,000, was a total loss and the 50 years of memorabilia that it housed are now gone forever.

Authorities have launched an investigation into this act of arson and urge anyone with related information to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.



