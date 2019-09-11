Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighter Jehu Poitier was born and raised in the Bahamas, and he's organizing a local relief effort to help the island nation.

Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas last week, killing dozens and leaving 70,000 displaced.

"To see those islands get decimated that way they did really hit me," Jehu Poitier said.

Poitier has set up several location points where items can be donated.

"Drop off literally anything you can. We have nothing," Poitier said.

Several local fire departments, including Baton Rouge, Zachary, Point Coupe and Eastside stations are drop-off points. Lagniappe Pharmacy, Independent Bail Bonds, Emla Family Clinic and more partners expected.

"Logistically, I wanted to make sure if did get stuff, there's some place to store it until we can get it out of here," Poitier said.

He says he will also pick up your donations if you can't make it to a location.

You can call (225) 241-3089 for more information about the Bahamas relief effort. Cash is not being accepted.

Donations locations:

Baton Rouge Fire Department Stations

Station #7 5758 Claycut Rd. 389-4653

Station #9 4025 Perkins Rd. 389-4655

Statioin #12 555 Government St. 389-4658

Station # 13 835 Sharp Rd. 389-4659

Station #14 4121 Harding Blvd. 389-4660

Station #15 3150 Brightside Dr. 389-5335

Station #18 1993 N. Flannery Rd. 389-4670

Station #19 11010 Coursey Blvd. 389-5243

Fire Department HQ 8011 Merle Gustafson Dr. 354-1400

Eastside Fire Protection 15094 Old Hammond Hwy. 272-7779

Zachary Fire Department 4525 Main St., Zachary 654-0026

Pointe Coupee Fire Protection District 5 2384 Marganza Hwy. 638-7252

Emla Care Family Clinic 7278 Highland Rd. Suite B 367-1022

Lagniappe Pharmacy 14639 Airline Hwy. Suite 114 402-4084

Lagniappe Pharmacy 40017 LA-42 622-4817

Lagniappe Pharmacy 3490 Drusilla Lane 367-6488