Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community
BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Firefighter Jehu Poitier was born and raised in the Bahamas, and he's organizing a local relief effort to help the island nation.
Hurricane Dorian hit the Bahamas last week, killing dozens and leaving 70,000 displaced.
"To see those islands get decimated that way they did really hit me," Poitier said.
Poitier has set up several location points where items can be donated.
"Drop off laterally anything you can. We have nothing," Poitier said.
Several local fire departments, including Baton Rouge, Zachary, Point Coupe and Eastside stations are drop-off points. Lagniappe Pharmacy, Independent Bail Bonds, Emla Family Clinic and more partners expected.
"Logistically, I wanted to make sure if did get stuff, there's some place to store it until we can get it out of here."
And Poitner says he will also pick up your donations if you can make it to a location.
You can call (225) 241-3089 for more information about the Bahamas relief effort. Cash is not being accepted.
Born in the Bahamas, local firefighter collecting donations for storm-ravaged community
