Blackwater United Methodist Church holds Palm Sunday parade

CENTRAL - Reverend Pattye Hewitt, the Pastor at Blackwater United Methodist Church in Central and her Associate Pastor, Angela Robertson, were excited to see church members on Palm Sunday.

Due to the novel coronavirus outbreak the pastors were very happy to see church members whom they haven't seen in almost a month.

"What could we do that would allow them to at least we could see each other and speak to each other with out them getting out of their cars without any contact at all," says Rev. Hewitt.

To celebrate Palm Sunday they held a Palm Sunday Parade which followed the CDC guidelines for social distancing.

"It gives us a way to participate and show some unity as a church, but still do wise things," said a church member.

And that's making sure they don't spread the coronavirus.

More like a family than a congregation they consider themselves to be a very close knit church.

"Just very excited and happy to be able to at least see our faces and us to see their face" Rev. Pattye Hewitt said.



"What do you think about this service? It's awesome, it's just the neatest thing staying separate," A church member said.



Blackwater is also the oldest United Methodist Church in the Central area dating back 160 years.

Its' members include entire families, going back for generations.



Wanda Whittington, a church member, says her family has been members here for at least a hundred years.



"Well my grandparents were here, my parents were here, and I raised my family here>



And now her kids and their kids too. are members of a church family. 5-generations .