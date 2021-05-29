Bicyclist killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard near S Choctaw Drive

70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a cyclist was killed in a crash along Baton Rouge's Oak Villa Boulevard early Thursday morning.

The fatal incident took place shortly before 5 a.m., when a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle at Oak Villa Boulevard and Crossway Avenue. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, both vehicles were traveling in the same direction when the vehicle struck the bike and launched the rider off.

Police identified the victim as Clarence Douzier, 48. He died at the scene of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

