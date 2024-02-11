69°
$$$ Best Bets: Top Ten Matchups in College Basketball $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's college basketball and NBA matchups.
Friday
NBA:
Suns @ Hawks: Suns -3.0
Kings @ Pacers: Kings -3.5
Pelicans @ Spurs: Pelicans -8.0
Saturday
College Basketball:
UCONN @ St. John's: St. John's +5.5
Houston @ Kansas: Kansas +2.5
Duke @ UNC: UNC -4.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
