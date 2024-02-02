60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

$$$ Best Bets: Top Ten Matchups in College Basketball $$$

2 hours 46 minutes 49 seconds ago Friday, February 02 2024 Feb 2, 2024 February 02, 2024 5:46 PM February 02, 2024 in News
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for this weekend's college basketball and NBA matchups. 

Friday

NBA:

Suns @ Hawks: Suns -3.0

Kings @ Pacers: Kings -3.5

Pelicans @ Spurs: Pelicans -8.0

Trending News

Saturday

College Basketball:

UCONN @ St. John's: St. John's +5.5

Houston @ Kansas: Kansas +2.5

Duke @ UNC: UNC -4.5

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days