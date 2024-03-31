Baton Rouge man allegedly killed woman's dogs after argument

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed a woman's dogs because she refused to perform sex acts for him.

The man, Robert Perry III, is accused of shooting the victim's two pugs, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies that Perry sent the woman's daughter a photo of her dead dog, and they later discovered both dogs shot to death at her home.

The domestic violence situation unfolding in East Baton Rouge Parish has surpassed all records. This year alone there have been 35 domestic violence related deaths. Four of those have been justified.

"We do sometimes see a correlation between animal abuse and domestic violence," District Attorney Hillar Moore said. "It's troubling. These cases that are troubling to us we will ask the courts and have a hearing to set an appropriate bond or keep the defendant in jail pending trial."

The victim told deputies that he has a history of violence, and she was involved in a domestic violence situation with Perry the night before. She said Perry was intoxicated at the time.

The next day, both of her dogs were shot using Perry's .380 caliber handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Perry faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.

In another shocking case, Devacee Wickem is accused of assaulting a woman while six juveniles were inside.

"Our records show he is alleged to have committed a domestic violence offense, but shows he was convicted of manslaughter, pled guilty to that and was released from incarceration in 2019 and released from parole in 2020," Moore said.

With so much going on, discussions are already happening on how to reduce the domestic violence incidents.

"We will look at each homicide, each death and find out why this happened," Moore said. "Were there gaps in services? Why did they become a victim or defendant? Are there gaps in services that we can address to prevent the next one?"