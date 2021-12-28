Baton Rouge man allegedly killed woman's dogs after argument

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after he allegedly killed a woman's dogs because she refused to perform sex acts for him.

The man, Robert Perry III, is accused of shooting the victim's two pugs, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The victim told deputies that Perry sent the woman's daughter a photo of her dead dog, and they later discovered both dogs shot to death at her home.

The victim told deputies that he has a history of violence, and she was involved in a domestic violence situation with Perry the night before. She said Perry was intoxicated at the time.

The next day, both of her dogs were shot using Perry's .380 caliber handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

Perry faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.