38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Baton Rouge CC men's hoops gets first win of season versus Oakleaf Post Grad

Related Story

After COVID shut down their season for a full 365 days, Baton Rouge CC men's hoops got their first win of the 2021 season over Oakleaf Post Grad 74-71.

News
After a full calendar year of not...
After a full calendar year of not playing, Baton Rouge CC gets first win over Oakleaf Post Grad
After COVID shut down their season for a full 365 days, Baton Rouge CC men's hoops got their first win... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 Wednesday, January 27, 2021 11:09:00 PM CST January 27, 2021

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days