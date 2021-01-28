45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

After a full calendar year of not playing, Baton Rouge CC gets first win over Oakleaf Post Grad

2 hours 33 minutes 41 seconds ago Wednesday, January 27 2021 Jan 27, 2021 January 27, 2021 11:09 PM January 27, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

After COVID shut down their season for a full 365 years, Baton Rouge CC men's hoops got their first win of the 2021 season over Oakleaf Post Grad 74-71.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days