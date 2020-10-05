Latest Weather Blog
Authorities searching Mississippi River for person seen struggling in water
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Police divers pulled a body from the Mississippi River Thursday night after hours of searching for a teenager who had disappeared while swimming.
Authorities found the body around 8:30 p.m. that evening, police said.
Investigators believe the body is that of 16-year-old Osmar Escobar, whom witnesses reported disappearing in the river just south of L'Auberge casino earlier Thursday afternoon.
A 911 call reporting the feared drowning brought multiple first responders from several agencies, searching along River Road and the levee to pinpoint the spot where the teenager had last been seen.
In addition to Baton Rouge Police divers, deputies from East Baton Rouge and Iberville sheriff's offices participated in the search from the water and the U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to assist.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
First weekend of bars reopening in Baton Rouge draws light business
-
EBR Schools welcome back k-5 students full time in-person Monday
-
Former La. Governor Mike Foster passes away at 90
-
City of Zachary auctions off pieces of their history in downtown area
-
Community holds raffle to help save neighborhood bar