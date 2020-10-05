Authorities searching Mississippi River for person seen struggling in water

BATON ROUGE - Police divers pulled a body from the Mississippi River Thursday night after hours of searching for a teenager who had disappeared while swimming.

Authorities found the body around 8:30 p.m. that evening, police said.

Investigators believe the body is that of 16-year-old Osmar Escobar, whom witnesses reported disappearing in the river just south of L'Auberge casino earlier Thursday afternoon.

A 911 call reporting the feared drowning brought multiple first responders from several agencies, searching along River Road and the levee to pinpoint the spot where the teenager had last been seen.

In addition to Baton Rouge Police divers, deputies from East Baton Rouge and Iberville sheriff's offices participated in the search from the water and the U.S. Coast Guard sent a helicopter to assist.