Authorities question teen after second fire at Broadmoor United Methodist Church
BATON ROUGE - Sources say investigators are questioning a teen in connection with a fire at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
For the second time this week, fire crews responded to an early morning blaze at the popular Mollylea Drive church on Friday around 4:30 a.m.
Upon their arrival members of the Baton Rouge Fire Department found the church's office on fire.
Officials say the incident did not result in any injuries and the church's sanctuary was not severely damaged though "light smoke" did make its way into the area.
Investigators say an arsonist set another one of Broadmoor United Methodist Church's buildings on fire Wednesday, April 1.
HAPPENING NOW: Baton Rouge Fire Department has put out the second fire in a two day span at Broadmoor United Methodists church. This time is was the administrative office building that was burned to the ground. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/bw5OntkaUz— Nadeen Abusada (@NadeenAbusada) April 3, 2020
