At least one person killed, 10 hurt in multi-story building collapse near Miami Beach

SURFSIDE, Fla. - At least one person is dead and nearly 100 people are missing after part of a 12-story beachfront condo near Miami Beach collapsed early Thursday morning, according to CNN.

Miami Dade Police said Thursday afternoon that 99 people are still missing and 53 people are accounted for, according to WSVN. Surfside Mayor Charles W. Burkett confirmed that at least one person was killed and at least 10 people were injured.

#MDFR is on scene of a partial building collapse near 88 Street & Collins Avenue. Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments. Updates will be provided on Twitter as they become available. — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 24, 2021

The mayor confirmed that the building has been cleared and explained that it was undergoing roof work, but he could not confirm that this was a contributing factor to the collapse.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County, Daniella Levine Cava, tweeted her condolences to those affected by the incident, saying she is praying for them and for the first responders who are "working to save lives."

My prayers are with all those impacted by this horrific tragedy and with their families. We are so grateful to @MiamiDadeFire, @MiamiBeachFire and all the first responders on the scene – may they stay safe while working to save lives.



Follow @MiamiDadeFire for updates. https://t.co/JtOKGeXeaO — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) June 24, 2021

The building is in the beachside town of Surfside, about six miles north of Miami Beach.

Responding officers from across Miami-Dade County have been deployed to assist, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.