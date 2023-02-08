70°
At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van flipped onto another vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a major crash on Airline Highway Monday afternoon. 

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Airline Highway near Tom Drive. Authorities said at least two people were hurt. One of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The crash appeared to involved at least four different vehicles at the intersection. 

No other details on what caused the wreck were immediately available.

This is a developing story.

Monday, February 06 2023

