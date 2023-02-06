64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

At least 2 people hurt in major wreck on Airline Highway; van flipped onto another vehicle

2 hours 33 minutes 21 seconds ago Monday, February 06 2023 Feb 6, 2023 February 06, 2023 3:45 PM February 06, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Emergency responders were called to a major crash on Airline Highway Monday afternoon. 

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on Airline Highway near Tom Drive. Authorities said at least two people were hurt. One of them was taken to a hospital in critical condition. 

The crash appeared to involved at least four different vehicles at the intersection. 

No other details on what caused the wreck were immediately available.

Trending News

This is a developing story.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days