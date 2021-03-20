Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing

DONALDSONVILLE - Teachers at an Ascension Parish elementary school went the extra mile to drum up excitement for their students' upcoming LEAP tests.

On Wednesday, the school system teased a full-length rap video featuring staff, including the principal, from Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville. The minute-long preview shared on social media shows some of the teachers dropping rhymes set to the beat of Cardi B's I Like it.

Here's a sneak peak of this year's LEAP testing hype video from Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville! @La_Believes @CityofDville pic.twitter.com/1q2FNx8RVs — Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) April 24, 2019

The school system says the rap was written and performed entirely by the teachers.

The standardized testing is slated to begin next week.