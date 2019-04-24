80°
Latest Weather Blog
WATCH: Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
DONALDSONVILLE - Teachers at an Ascension Parish elementary school went the extra mile to drum up excitement for their students' upcoming LEAP tests.
On Wednesday, the school system teased a full-length rap video featuring staff, including the principal, from Lowery Elementary School in Donaldsonville. The minute-long preview shared on social media shows some of the teachers dropping rhymes set to the beat of Cardi B's I Like it.
Here's a sneak peak of this year's LEAP testing hype video from Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville! @La_Believes @CityofDville pic.twitter.com/1q2FNx8RVs— Ascension Schools (@APSB_official) April 24, 2019
The school system says the rap was written and performed entirely by the teachers.
The standardized testing is slated to begin next week.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension teachers produce music video to hype students for LEAP testing
-
Metro Council to discuss new measures related to downtown library
-
Man arrested, charged with manslaughter in nurse's death
-
14-year-old boy killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
-
Juvenile killed in overnight Plaquemine shooting, deputies investigating
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director