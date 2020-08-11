Ascension Parish schools welcome students back to classrooms, virtually & in-person

ASCENSION PARISH - Schools like Dutchtown Middle in Ascension Parish are more than prepared for the first week of classes, which begin Monday, August 10.

Schools have been thoroughly sanitized and equipped with social distancing tools to keep students safe as they return to classrooms.

Ascension Schools official Jackie Tisdale spoke with WBRZ's Rae'ven Jackson Monday, detailing what students and parents should expect during the first week of this COVID-adjusted school year.

Tidsale said, "Today, we're excited to have almost 24,000 students coming back to school. We're going to have about 50% of our middle and high school students actually reporting to our building, 50% will be logging in from home. Our Pre-K through fifth grade students will come in staggered throughout the remainder of the week."

Tisdale reiterated that safety is a priority as students trickle back into classrooms. These students who attend in-person classes will, for examples, find themselves in an environment that is devoted to following all CDC guidelines, such as the requirement of face masks and social distancing while in the building. Students will also submit to temperature checks in their first period of class.

In addition to school teachers monitoring students to ensure they're following CDC guidelines, school nurses will be on campus to monitor students and address possible situations involving students who may ill and need to be separated from their classmates for testing.

Tisdale called these nurses phenomenal and pointed out that they've been acting as liaisons between school officials and the state office of public health throughout the pandemic.