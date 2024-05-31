69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish deputies make additional arrests in Prairieville shooting

Related Story

PRAIRIEVILLE - On Wednesday, Ascension Parish deputies made two additional arrests in connection to a shooting that left two people injured May 10.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 19-year-olds Jarvis Hasten and Marvis Ransom in connection with the shooting that happened at an event hall on Airline Highway. The pair was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Wednesday.

WBRZ previously reported that Keelan Irvin Jr., 17, was arrested in the shooting.

All three were charged with two of counts negligent injuring, six of counts aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Deputies are still investigating the shooting for more information. 

News
Ascension Parish deputies make additional arrests in...
Ascension Parish deputies make additional arrests in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE - On Wednesday, Ascension Parish deputies made two additional arrests in connection to a shooting that left two people... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, May 29 2024 May 29, 2024 Wednesday, May 29, 2024 7:29:00 PM CDT May 29, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days