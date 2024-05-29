72°
Ascension Parish deputies make additional arrests in Prairieville shooting
PRAIRIEVILLE - On Wednesday, Ascension Parish deputies made two additional arrests in connection to a shooting that left two people injured May 10.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 19-year-olds Jarvis Hasten and Marvis Ransom in connection with the shooting that happened at an event hall on Airline Highway. The pair was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail Wednesday.
WBRZ previously reported that Keelan Irvin Jr., 17, was arrested in the shooting.
All three were charged with two of counts negligent injuring, six of counts aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Deputies are still investigating the shooting for more information.
