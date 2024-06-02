71°
17-year-old arrested for murder after April shooting on Florida Street
BATON ROUGE - A 17-year-old was arrested for murder after an April shooting on Florida Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said Micah Bell, 17, was arrested for his involvement in the shooting death of Tedrick Davis.
Bell was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
