14-year-old leads police on chase, crashes stolen truck in canal near Grosse Tete exit

GROSSE TETE - Police ended a chase along I-10 after a 14-year-old driver crashed the stolen vehicle into a canal off the Interstate.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the teenager stole the vehicle from his neighbor, Shane Shows, in Pointe Coupee Parish. Both the boy and the truck have reportedly been missing since Sunday night. Deputies said the vehicle ended in a canal near the Grosse Tete exit.

"The last couple of days we've gotten calls where people have spotted it. We just weren't in the right place at the right time. Today, we just happened to be at the right place at the right time," explained Lt. Ken Albarez with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.

Before deputies could stop the teen and the truck, they first would have to catch him.

"Someone saw him getting on I-10. One of my guys just finished working an accident on I-10. He was able to spot the young man, get behind him. Traffic is at a complete standstill, thinking this would be a good time to maybe try and stop him and apprehend, but as soon as he turned the lights on the young man took off," Albarez said.

Leading deputies down the interstate. The pursuit began at the foot of the Mississippi River Bridge, going for 12 miles until he ended up in the water.

"When he came off of the exit, he immediately has to make a ninety degree turn. He either has to make a right or left, and he went straight which straight ends up in the bayou," Albarez said.

And Shows watched as his truck was pulled from the water.

"I'm very disappointed," he said.

But in the end, he was happy his neighbor is okay even though his truck is not.

"I was worried about if he was going to get hurt or hurt somebody, so I'm glad all this came to an end. I guess this is as good as it can. The truck's totaled, so whatever, but nobody got hurt," Shows said.

The teenager is currently in custody and will likely be sent to a juvenile detention center in Alabama, according to District Attorney Tony Clayton.