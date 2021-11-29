12pm News Replay, Monday Nov 29

Home
2 On Your Side
News
Man last seen a month ago found dead in home
NEW ORLEANS - A man reportedly seen nearly a month ago was found in "a severe stage of decomposition" in his home, according to the New...
Louisiana establishes new rules for oil field tank batteries
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana regulators have...
Man shot, killed on Gus Young Avenue late Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting...
Additional Links
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Monday AM Forecast: Green lights for any outdoor activities this week
You get green lights to put up your lights this week! THE FORECAST Today & Tonight: There is a Dense Fog Advisory out through...
Sunday PM Forecast: Turning chilly overnight, dry forecast through Friday
The Forecast: Clear skies and calm winds...
Saturday PM Forecast: Scattered showers continue through Sunday morning
The Forecast: Passing showers will continue through...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
LSU coaching search continues with prime candidate Lincoln Riley heading to Southern Cal
The LSU coaching search continues to baffle as top candidates Lincoln Riley and Billy Napier both have accepted new head coaching jobs that aren't in Baton...
Florida hires UL's Billy Napier as next head coach
Florida hired Louisiana-Lafayette’s Billy Napier on Sunday to...
Southern falls to Grambling 29-26, first Bayou Classic loss since 2017
It was another game of missed opportunities for...
Additional Links
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Additional Links
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Wednesday's Health Report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Tuesday,...
Monday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday,...
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Beefier police presence planned at football game after BRPD chief got into scuffle while making arrest near campus
BATON ROUGE – Law enforcement are committed to pushing troublemakers away from the only collegiate football game in Baton Rouge this weekend – extra officers will...
Sunday Journal: Feeding the hungry during Ida, Nicholas, and COVID
Amid the impact of COVID-19 and a series...
Dept of Health to host virtual State Health Assessment regional meetings
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health...
Additional Links
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
Home
2 On Your Side
News
Hurricane Ida resources
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Coronavirus
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Fans Choice 2021
High School Sports
LSU Sports
Saints
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Sports2 A Days Video
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
Traffic
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
BR Incident Report
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
Sports2-A-Days Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Pat's Coats for Kids
Sylvias Toys Christmas
Stuff the Bus
Share the Christmas Joy
Calendar
Clay Young
Click 2 The Pros
Fill A Prescription
Mr Food
The Pledge of Allegiance
Business Directory
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Fans' Choice 2021
Under the Tree Giveaway
Search
SEARCH
66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Monday AM Forecast: Green lights for any outdoor activities this week
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
12pm News Replay, Monday Nov 29
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
News 2 Geaux: Manhunt for inmate expands to other states
News 2 Geaux: Last day for Ida survivors to apply for FEMA...
News 2 Geaux: Suspect tied to deadly Glen Oaks drive-by arrested
Coach O steps down, LSU continues to search for his replacement
Sunday Journal: Holiday Fire Safety
Sports Video
Southern loses Bayou Classic
The story behind Southern's #1 jersey
So what happens now... LSU Coaching Search
Fan's Choice player of week 12: Madison Prep's Zeon Chriss
Bossier Parish downs BRCC 73-69