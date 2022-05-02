85°
Latest Weather Blog
12pm News Replay, Monday May 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Drivers sat in gridlock as car stunts blocked post-concert traffic; BRPD investigating
-
Car stunts block post-concert traffic
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Garth Brooks calls, Baton Rouge answers with earth-shaking response; LSU seismograph records...
-
Buyers resort to extreme measures in the competitive housing market
Sports Video
-
Catholic beats Jesuit 8-2 to win first state Lacrosse title
-
Southern's Ja'Tyre Carter first Jaguar drafted since 2004
-
Ja'Tyre Carter trying to become first Southern Jaguar drafted in NFL since...
-
Offense defeated Defense 59-31 in LSU's Spring Game
-
Jehovah-Jireh's JP Ricks signs with Tallahassee CC