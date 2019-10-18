10pm News Replay, Thursday Oct 17

Home
On Your Side
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing. Residents want a fence built for student safety but the school abutting their property says it's not legally...
Do you need to move your fence? Argument over servitude coming to close
DENHAM SPRINGS - A letter will soon be...
Subdivision frustrated over servitude, parish says some might need to move fence
DENHAM SPRINGS - Residents in one neighborhood are...
News
St. George apartment fire displaces three families, started from dryer
ST. GEORGE - Fire officials say an apartment fire that displaced three families Friday evening started from a dryer. Crews dispatched to CitiScape apartments on...
Some residents unsure of St. George plan, want to be annexed back into BR
BATON ROUGE - Dozens of property owners are...
School, residential property owner feuding over fence
BAKER - There's a feud between neighbors brewing....
Tropical Storm Nestor has Formed in the Gulf
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start your Friday morning, but clouds will break up through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be...
A Cool Start to your Thursday
THE FORECAST: Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy...
Cooler and drier by afternoon, monitoring Gulf low
A cold front will return cooler, more pleasant...
Sports
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 6- Sam Kenerson
Heading into a rivalry game against Denham Springs that was more than 70 games in the making, Central quarterback Sam Kenerson wanted to have a special...
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 5 Donovan McCray
The way that Mentorship running back Donovan McCray...
AP Midseason All-America Team: Burrow, Delpit & Stingley named to 1st team
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a...
Health
Friday's Health Report
2 Your Health report for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Wednesday's health report
2 Your Health report for Wednesday, Oct. 16,...
Tuesday's health report
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Oct....
Community
Baton Rouge residents upset over proposed railroad crossing closures
BATON ROUGE - Many residents at a public meeting Monday night were angry that six railroad crossings near downtown could get closed. The proposal to improve...
Livingston Parish educators give back to Harvey-affected peers
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Teachers, faculty and staff from...
Baton Rouge first responders to help with Hurricane Irma relief
BATON ROUGE - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced...
10pm News Replay, Thursday Oct 17
News Video
Some residents unsure of St. George plan, want to be annexed back...
Local kid ready for duty as Captain America in stoic viral pose
2019 Kiwanis 70th Annual Pancake Festival
BREC's Boo at the Zoo 2019
Empty Fraternity house seeing multiple break-ins
Sports Video
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 6- Sam Kenerson
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 5 Donovan McCray
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 4- Kee Hawkins
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town