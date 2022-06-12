Zion Williamson says he's committed to Pelicans, expected to accept max offer

NEW ORLEANS - There has been a lot of speculation about Zion Williamson's future in New Orleans. The All-Star has missed over 140 games in three seasons, including the entire 2021-2022 season due to a foot injury.

This week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the two sides are expected to come to an agreement as soon as July first. Saturday, Zion helped out during a YMCA camp in New Orleans where he re-iterated his commitment to the Pels.

"I want to be here. That's no secret I feel like I've always stood on that whenever I spoke," Williamson said.

"The Pels baby, Pels in the first round was I need to see. It was all I needed to see to really be excited to get back out there. Seeing young players Jose, Tre just blossom into like, players I know I knew they could be and they knew they could be. Watching BI I mean, the name speaks for itself. And then CJ being added. It was a it was was something to watch. It was something to watch and the fans made it so much better," Williamson said.

Zion averaged 27 points on 60 percent shooting in his second season in the league. The max offer will be around five years and $186 million.