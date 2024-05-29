69°
Zachary woman shot multiple times while confronting suspected car burglar

Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - A woman was reportedly shot multiple times after she confronted a suspected burglar early Tuesday morning, Zachary Police said.

Zachary Police Chief Darryl Lawrence said two women saw the man pulling on a car door handle at their neighbor’s home on East Central Avenue near Church Street around 3 a.m. One of the women confronted the man, police said.

After she confronted the attempted burglar, the woman was shot multiple times. She sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, police said.

No arrests were made, Lawrence said. Officers are investigating a possible suspect.

