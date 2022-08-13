Zachary safety and 4-star prospect Kylin Jackson commits to LSU

ZACHARY - The BK Takeover continues at LSU lands their third Baton Rouge product over the past week in Zachary safety Kylin Jackson.

The Bronco is rated at the tenth-best safety in the country by 247Sports.

LSU currently has the sixth-best recruiting class in the nation. Jackson says a big reason for his decision is staying close to home.

"The new staff, they recruited me hard. It was hitting my line every day. LSU is home, like nothing get better than playing at home," Jackson said.

"All of the hype and everything that's going on around LSU right now and the new staff, he was very impressed with it. When it comes down to it. You know it's home. He's right around the corner from the place and sometimes it's nice to be able to just get to go see mom every now and then right around the corner " Zachary head coach David Brewerton said.