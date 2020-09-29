64°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary police seeking suspected car thief
ZACHARY - Police are attempting to identify a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred on Surrey Lane.
The Zachary Police Department released a photo of the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video at an area store.
Police believe the suspect is responsible for stealing a black 2011 Dodge Ram.
Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1905.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Neighborhood feuding with apartment over trash, want it gone
-
Officials say progress being made in plan for new Mississippi River bridge,...
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle Monday night
-
Louisiana COVID-19 special session opens with power debate
-
Dozens of La. bars, including several in capital area, have licenses pulled...