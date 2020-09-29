64°
Zachary police seeking suspected car thief

3 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Wednesday, August 02 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

ZACHARY - Police are attempting to identify a suspect in connection with a vehicle theft that occurred on Surrey Lane.

The Zachary Police Department released a photo of the suspect, who was caught on surveillance video at an area store. 

Police believe the suspect is responsible for stealing a black 2011 Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at 225-654-1905.

