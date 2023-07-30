99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary police make arrest connected to murder of teen girl; still looking for 2 suspects

1 hour 9 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, July 30 2023 Jul 30, 2023 July 30, 2023 5:30 PM July 30, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary. 

The Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

On Saturday night, officers arrested William Cage for principal to second-degree murder. 

Police say there are still two suspects at large. Anyone with information should call (225) 654-9393.

Trending News

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs. For more information, click here. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days