99°
Latest Weather Blog
Zachary police make arrest connected to murder of teen girl; still looking for 2 suspects
ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary.
The Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.
On Saturday night, officers arrested William Cage for principal to second-degree murder.
Police say there are still two suspects at large. Anyone with information should call (225) 654-9393.
Trending News
A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs. For more information, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sylvia's Toys for Christmas - in July
-
Gonzales community supports teenager fighting rare kidney disease
-
Man issued citation for owning an alligator, arrested for attempted murder
-
Livingston Parish Council approves 12-month residential development moratorium
-
More than a dozen people injured in crash on I-12 in Livingston...