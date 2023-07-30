Zachary police make arrest connected to murder of teen girl; still looking for 2 suspects

ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary.

The Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

On Saturday night, officers arrested William Cage for principal to second-degree murder.

Police say there are still two suspects at large. Anyone with information should call (225) 654-9393.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs. For more information, click here.