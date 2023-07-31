Zachary police make arrest connected to murder of teen girl; still looking for 2 suspects

ZACHARY - An 18-year-old girl was shot to death Friday night in Zachary.

The Zachary Police Department said that Makayla Moore was killed Friday around 8 p.m. near the corner of New Weis Road and Lee Street.

An arrest warrant said Moore was in a car with her mother and her girlfriend. Moore got out of the car due to a fight with her girlfriend and started walking toward Highway 19.

The women told police they heard Moore say "What, you wanna do something?" before a single gunshot was fired. One of the witnesses told police that Ki'drell Dantzler and Derrionte Moore were on the porch of a yellow house at 3805 Lee Street when the gun fired. They were identified as the men who shot Makayla.

A different witness said they saw Makayla standing on the corner of Lee Street that night. They said three men were sitting on the porch of the yellow house arguing. One of them walked up, shot Makayla and all three ran.

Police were given a screenshot of a threatening social media post after the murder. Officers determined the post was made by William Cage. Officers said during a search of the home, a prescription bottle with Cage's name and date of birth was found.

Cage was arrested for principal to second-degree murder.

Police are still searching for Dantzler and Moore. Anyone with information should call (225) 654-9393.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover funeral costs. For more information, click here.