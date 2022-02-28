42°
Zachary police looking for man who stole $100 from pizza restaurant

Sunday, February 27 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ZACHARY - Officers are searching for a suspect who stole $100 out of a cash register while the cashier was not looking. 

Zachary Police Department filed an arrest warrant for Marvin Joseph, who officers say took a $100 bill out of the register after paying for his pizza. 

Anyone with information should contact (225) 337-2941. 

