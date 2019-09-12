79°
Zachary man accused of trying to solicit sex from child online
ZACHARY - State police arrested an area man after he was caught trying to solicit sex from a child through social media.
According to Louisiana State Police, 55-year-old Robert Magee was arrested Thursday for charges related to computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes of a juvenile and attempted felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile.
Police say Magee was caught after he had a conversation with a trooper posing as an underage individual online. He allegedly made plans with the fake juvenile to meet up for sex and was arrested when he showed up at the meeting place.
Magee was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail. The investigation is ongoing.
