81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Zachary high and 4 star recruit Eli Holstein commits to Alabama

1 hour 34 minutes 35 seconds ago Tuesday, May 24 2022 May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 3:15 PM May 24, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - This upcoming quarterback class in the state of Louisiana is special. It's rare that we have 3 top 15 WB's in the country, and on Tuesday one of them comitted to a national powerhouse. 

As Zachary's Eli Holstein announced on twitter that he is going to Alabama. The QB lead the Broncos to a 15-0 record, and a 5a state title last season. He was previously comitted to Texas A&M. 

Holstein, a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder is ranked as  the fifth best player in the state and eighth-ranked quarterback overall in his class according to the 247Sports Composite

Trending News

Last season he had 3,228 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last year. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days