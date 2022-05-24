Latest Weather Blog
Zachary high and 4 star recruit Eli Holstein commits to Alabama
BATON ROUGE - This upcoming quarterback class in the state of Louisiana is special. It's rare that we have 3 top 15 WB's in the country, and on Tuesday one of them comitted to a national powerhouse.
As Zachary's Eli Holstein announced on twitter that he is going to Alabama. The QB lead the Broncos to a 15-0 record, and a 5a state title last season. He was previously comitted to Texas A&M.
As my Pawpaw used to say, ROLL DAMN TIDE!!! ??????@_ZHSFootball @CoachBrew1 @CoachGolding @samspiegs @SWiltfong247 @JUSTCHILLY pic.twitter.com/X7HJjCGfdO— Eli Holstein (@eli_holstein10) May 24, 2022
Holstein, a 6-foot-4, 222-pounder is ranked as the fifth best player in the state and eighth-ranked quarterback overall in his class according to the 247Sports Composite.
Last season he had 3,228 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions last year.
