Zachary Community School District welcomes students back with bank to teach students financial skills

ZACHARY — The Zachary Community School District welcomes students back on Thursday.

This year, the high school has added a new bank, called the Bank of Zachary Bronco Branch. It's a partnership between the school and the Bank of Zachary. The bank inside the school will teach kids financial literacy and even employ students.

"We have opened a student-led, for the students branch with our retail staff that will be here with them helping them with this on a day-to-day. We're open for a few hours a day for the students with convenience for them," bank representative Heather Prejean said.

Students and staff will be able to open accounts with the bank and have their own Zachary High School Bronco debit card. The bank will be open during school hours.

"This is a great way to teach the kids financial education at a very young age and start off on a good foot," Prejean said.

Across the district, teachers have been getting every detail in place for the new school year. A teacher at Copper Mill Elementary is prepared to welcome one fifth and one sixth-grade class.

"Each school year is a little different, but every school year is approached with positivity. We spend lots of time getting ready for students. We want to make sure that the environment is welcoming for them and that they feel like they belong," Copper Mill teacher Regena Beard said.

Copper Mill is carrying out the district's commitment to academics, arts and athletics, offering programs that other schools elementary schools typically do not.

"At Copper Mill, we are very unique in that we offer services to fifth and sixth-grade students. Yet, we run like a middle school or intermediate school," Beard said.

With any new school year, teachers say the day starts with the parents, so it's up to them to make sure their kids are up and ready for the school day.

"The best thing that parents can do is just make sure that the home is very calm. Have a nice, calm start to the morning. Let them feel at ease so that when they get here, they have a positive start to their day," Beard said.

One thing the district is pleased with this year is new security measures being implemented. Those include advanced weapon detection systems at large events like sporting events, concerts and pep rallies. School resource officers will also be posted on the campus.

The district will also utilize a security detection system that uses AI to monitor existing cameras. If the system detects the possibility of a weapon on the campus, it will notify the school staff as well as local law enforcement.