59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Police identify victim of Sunday night Geronimo Street shooting

4 hours 49 minutes 32 seconds ago Monday, April 07 2025 Apr 7, 2025 April 07, 2025 10:25 AM April 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a fatal shooting that happened Sunday evening. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a home on Geronimo Street on Sunday shortly before 7 p.m.. When officers arrived, they found a man, 40-year-old Kelvin Dale Evans, dead in his home with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Some of Evans' friends went to his home to do a wellness check when his friends found him dead. 

Trending News

The BRPD said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and that no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days