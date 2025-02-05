Zachary community coming together to help a high school athlete in his battle with cancer

ZACHARY - Zachary High football player Je'caryous Johnson is used to battling it out of the field, but now, he is in the fight of his life as he undergoes treatment for renal cancer.

Ashley Webb spent most of her Fridays like any football mom cheering on her son Je'caryous, but she did not know how fast she would go from supporting him on the sideline to advocating at his hospital bed.

"It's hard because we were living the normal life then all of a sudden this hit us, so I have to process this and get through this with him," Webb said.

Webb told WBRZ that her son was diagnosed with renal Cancer on Dec. 17, but had lingering symptoms that were originally believed to come from football. She said as many times as she would ask him to sit out, he would also keep pushing to keep playing.

"He played his heart out the whole season," Webb said. "After football was over with, he started to hurt and be in more pain, and that's when his weight started dropping, and that's when I was like, 'I'm going to take you to the doctor'," Webb said.

That's when an MRI revealed the real cause.

"He had a major surgery which removed his kidney two days after that and the mass was on his kidney putting pressure on his left leg. Webb said.

She said since the diagnosis the community has had their back.

"He has a support system out this world, from coaches to teammates, to family, to friends, basically the Zachary community really has been supporting him through this" Webb said.

A benefit will be held tomorrow from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the BREC Gym on 19950 Plank Road in Zachary to support Johnson's cancer battle.