Teen girl fatally shot in Hammond; 18-year-old booked on negligent homicide charges

HAMMOND — An 18-year-old was arrested on negligent homicide charges after a teen girl died in the hospital from a gunshot wound, Hammond Police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a shooting around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday and found a 14-year-old girl with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Detectives later identified Demontez Treyvon Robinson as a suspect.

According to police, Robinson was playing with a gun and the gun went off, with the bullet striking the teenage girl. Robinson then sped away from the area before being stopped by police.

Robinson was arrested on one count of negligent homicide and booked into the Hammond City Jail.