Brusly Elementary teacher named recipient of national STEM education award

BRUSLY — A kindergarten and first-grade teacher at Brusly Elementary School has been named a recipient of a national STEM teaching award.

Stephanie Trimble is one of the recipients of the Shell Urban Science Educators Development Award, which is presented by the National Science Teaching Association in partnership with Shell USA.

The award celebrates teachers expanding access to high-quality STEM learning in underserved communities.

Trimble will represent the West Baton Rouge Parish School System at the NSTA National Conference in Anaheim in

April 2026.

Among Trimble's contributions to Brusly's STEM education is the creation of the "Growing and Raising Together” agriscience initiative, a program that combines gardening, animal science, engineering design and environmental investigations

into students' daily learning

"Ms. Trimble’s dedication to the agriscience program at BES transforms the classroom into a living laboratory where STEM becomes a hands-on journey of discovery,” Superintendent Chandler Smith said. “The kids absolutely love it!"