You're a mean one: EBR deputies save Christmas with Grinch arrest
BATON ROUGE - With Christmas less than a week away, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office apprehended that one creature who loves to ruin the holidays.
Deputies arrested the Grinch Tuesday night, insuring he would be behind bars for the remainder of the holiday season. The sheriff's office shared a video of the arrest on Facebook.
Deputies assured that children no longer have to worry about the green monster taking their gifts from under the Christmas tree.
