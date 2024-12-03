39°
You're a mean one: EBR deputies save Christmas with Grinch arrest

5 years 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, December 19 2018 Dec 19, 2018 December 19, 2018 9:18 AM December 19, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

BATON ROUGE - With Christmas less than a week away, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office apprehended that one creature who loves to ruin the holidays.

Deputies arrested the Grinch Tuesday night, insuring he would be behind bars for the remainder of the holiday season. The sheriff's office shared a video of the arrest on Facebook.

Deputies assured that children no longer have to worry about the green monster taking their gifts from under the Christmas tree.

